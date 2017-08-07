Edinboro University Professor Featured in NASA Video For Work on Total Eclipse

An Edinboro University professor is being featured this week on NASA's official YouTube channel for his work on the Great American Eclipse, that will be visible as it passes though the U.S. oAugust 21. Dr. David Hurd will be traveling to Nebraska to view the total eclipse. He was quoted as say that the last time we were able to experience something like this was in 1979.

Hurd was featured this week on NASA's official "This week @ NASA" video for helping to create NASA's official eclipse guide for individuals with visual impairments. (Check out the guide here.) Hurd is a professor of Geo sciences and Director of the Edinboro University planetarium, which hosted event from March through May to help prepare for the eclipse.

WATCH: