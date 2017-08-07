Edinboro University Professor Featured in NASA Video For Work on - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Edinboro University Professor Featured in NASA Video For Work on Total Eclipse

Posted: Updated:

An Edinboro University professor is being featured this week on NASA's official YouTube channel for his work on the Great American Eclipse, that will be visible as it passes though the U.S. oAugust 21. Dr. David Hurd will be traveling to Nebraska to view the total eclipse. He was quoted as say that the last time we were able to experience something like this was in 1979.

Hurd was featured this week on NASA's official "This week @ NASA" video for helping to create NASA's official eclipse guide for individuals with visual impairments. (Check out the guide here.) Hurd is a professor of Geo sciences and Director of the Edinboro University planetarium, which hosted event from March through May to help prepare for the eclipse.

WATCH:

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com