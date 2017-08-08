Woman Taken to Hospital After Interstate 79 Rollover Accident in - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Taken to Hospital After Interstate 79 Rollover Accident in Erie

One woman was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Interstate 79 in the City of Erie Monday night.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. just south of the West 26 Street exit.

The driver of an SUV, who was heading north on the interstate, lost control.

The vehicle flipped and landed in the median of the southbound lane.

It caught fire, but everyone inside got out safely.

The driver was not injured, but a woman was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment of minor injuries.

