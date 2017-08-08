Recently Revived Police Athletic League Hosts Weeklong Camp

The recently revived Police Athletic League (PAL) is hosting a weeklong summer camp at Gannon University.

Sixty elementary aged students are spending the week participating in sports, games and educational activities under the mentorship of Erie police officers and sheriff's deputies.

Officers came up with the idea for the camp after piloting the Police Athletic League at Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School.

Gannon University agreed to host it and go its coaches and student athletes involved as mentors.

Evidence shows programs like this one help reduce crime, develop character and increase the bond and respect between police and kids.

"It was a huge success during the school year," said Cpl. Tom Lenox of the Erie Police Patrol Division. "At this point, we would like to see this program grow and be a permanent fixture, not only within the City of Erie Police Department, but this needs to go on probably permanently in our community."

The local Police Athletic League has the support of the Erie police chief and the county sheriff.

They plan to expand it geographically in the city.

