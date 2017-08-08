Bridge Work Requires Detour for Interstate 79 Drivers in Crawford County

Drivers who use Interstate 79 in Crawford County will be required to use a detour later this month because of nighttime lane closures.

Both lanes of northbound traffic will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. August 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 depending on the weather. The lanes will be closed from Exit 141 to 147.

A detour using Routes 285 (at Exit 141), 19 and 322 will be posted.

Northbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane outside the nighttime work.

The closures are required so workers can place concrete in the deck of the bridge that carries traffic over the Conneaut Swamp in Greenwood Township.

The work is part of a $11.3 million project to rehabilitate the twin bridges, which are 3,600 feet long.

Construction on the bridge for the northbound traffic is expected to be completed by November 2017.

Work on the southbound bridge will be done in 2018.

