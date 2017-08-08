Former Warren County Man Indicted for Child Pornography - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former Warren County Man Indicted for Child Pornography

Posted: Updated:

A federal grand jury in Erie has indicted a former Warren County resident for child pornography, the Western District of Pennsylvania of the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Thomas Cox, 59, of Grand Valley, was named in the two-count indictment for violating federal laws regarding the sexual exploitation of children.

Cox received and possessed computer images and videos that showed children involved in sexually explicit conduct, according to the indictment.

He faces up to 40 years in prison and $500,000 in fines if convicted.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood - a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pennsylvania State Police assisted in the investigation.

