Millcreek Supervisors Approve Payment in Lieu of Taxes Agreement

Millcreek supervisors now have a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement with Millcreek Community Hospital, ending a long dispute.

The agreement will result in the township receiving almost $33,000 in revenue each year over a ten year period. The settlement covers 13 properties, including the main hospital complex on Peach Street, and student housing units on Zimmerly Road.



Millcreek community hospital will pay 50% of the assessed value of the properties, which is consistent with agreements reached with other non profits. The hospital reached the same agreement with the Millcreek School District.



The agreement ends a dispute that lasted over two years and resulted in three legal appeals by the hospital.

"We wanted it to be consistent. We wanted a PILOT agreement that would pay the township and taxing bodies 50% of the normal taxes, and that's the goal that we reached," said Supervisor Brian McGrath.

The township is still attempting to reach an agreement with LECOM concerning a new senior living facility on Peach Street.

