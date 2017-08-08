Millcreek Supervisors Approve Payment in Lieu of Taxes Agreement - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Supervisors Approve Payment in Lieu of Taxes Agreement

Millcreek supervisors now have a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement with Millcreek Community Hospital, ending a long dispute.

The agreement will result in the township receiving almost $33,000 in revenue each year over a ten year period. The settlement covers 13 properties, including the main hospital complex on Peach Street, and student housing units on Zimmerly Road.
        

Millcreek community hospital will pay 50% of the assessed value of the properties, which is consistent with agreements reached with other non profits. The hospital reached the same agreement with the Millcreek School District.
         

The agreement ends a dispute that lasted over two years and resulted in three legal appeals by the hospital.

"We wanted it to be consistent.  We wanted a PILOT agreement that would pay the township and taxing bodies 50% of the normal taxes, and that's  the goal that we reached," said Supervisor Brian McGrath.

The township is still attempting to reach an agreement with LECOM concerning a new senior living facility on Peach Street.
 

