Caregiver Charged with Assaulting, Strangling Woman

A caregiver faces charges after police say she assaulted and strangled a patient with cerebral palsy in July while working for Voices for Independence.

Qunisha Manus, 26, was arraigned Tuesday for strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, intimidating a victim, recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime.

Manus was sent to the Erie County Prison on $300,000 bond.

The victim was taken to the St. Vincent Hospital emergency room July 19 with several recent bruises to her head, neck, left arm and leg, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman requires aid from outside agencies because she suffers from cerebral palsy, is non-verbal and confined to a wheelchair.

The victim told a detective Manus was responsible for the victim's care from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 18.

She said Manus pulled her ear and hair and told her to scream. She was also placed on the floor and told to pray from Manus, the criminal complaint said.

Manus then placed the victim in her electric hospital bed. Manus walked up to the victim and slapped her in the head more than 20 times with an open hand throughout the night, according to the detective.

The victim said Manus unplugged the electric hospital bed and wrapped the cord around her neck before leaving the residence, according to the criminal complaint.

Manus left several voicemails on the victim's answering machine. In the message, Manus apologized and told the victim "to keep it to herself," the detective said.

He said his observation of the victim's injuries to the head and left arm and photographs of ligature marks around her neck were consistent with her description of the assault.

