Erie Gives Day Sets New Record by Nearly $1M

Erie Gives Day raised just more than $4.41 million Tuesday, beating last year's record total by nearly $1 million.

The 12-hour online donation campaign hosted by the Erie Community Foundation allows non-profits and charities to earn prorated matching funds for each donation.

Donors could choose from 380 participating organizations. A total of 7,681 donations were made.

Corporate sponsors provided $315,000 in matching funds.

The Foundation for Free Enterprise Education received the most money with $335,279. The Shriners Hospital for Children Erie, Innovation Collaborative, Erie Playhouse and Erie City Mission round out the top five.

The Erie City Mission had the most number of donors participate with 526. It was followed by the ANNA Shelter, Second Harvest Food Bank, WQLN Public Media and Emmaus Ministries for donations pledged.

"One of the wonderful things about Erie Gives is it's democratic," said Mike Batchelor, President of the Erie Community Foundation. "People can choose who they want to donate to, who we are going to support this year."

The Erie Community Foundation will present the nonprofits with their checks for the Erie Gives Day donations Friday, August 25 at the Erie Zoo.

2017 Preliminary Totals for Each Non-Profit: See list here.

Historic Results

2017: $4,410,227 from 7,681 donors

2016: $3,451,087 from 7,395 donors

2015: $2,843,371 from 6,466 donors

2014: $2,271,693 from 5,465 donors

2013: $1,738,236 from 4,613 donors

2012: $1,233,888 from 3,843 donors

2011: $774,444 from 2,770 donors

