Man Escapes After ATV Chase in Conneaut Township

State Police are asking for your help finding a man who lead Troopers on a short, early-morning chase in Conneaut Township.

The incident happened about 2:20 Wednesday morning on Griffey Road.

Troopers say they tried to pull over two men on an ATV because of missing tail lights. The men then took the ATV off road.

A short time later, Troopers found the men trying to restart the ATV after it stalled out on Randall Road.

David Hall, 41, of Springfield was taken into custody at the scene after a short foot chase.

The other man was last seen running west into the woods, just south of Randall Road.

He has dark hair and was wearing blue shorts, and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Girard, at 814-774-9611.