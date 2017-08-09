Man Escapes After ATV Chase in Conneaut Township - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Escapes After ATV Chase in Conneaut Township

Posted: Updated:

State Police are asking for your help finding a man who lead Troopers on a short, early-morning chase in Conneaut Township.

The incident happened about 2:20 Wednesday morning on Griffey Road.

Troopers say they tried to pull over two men on an ATV because of missing tail lights. The men then took the ATV off road.

A short time later, Troopers found the men trying to restart the ATV after it stalled out on Randall Road.

David Hall, 41, of Springfield was taken into custody at the scene after a short foot chase.  

The other man was last seen running west into the woods, just south of Randall Road.

He has dark hair and was wearing blue shorts, and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Girard, at 814-774-9611.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com