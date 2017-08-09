Arrest Warrant Issued for Three Men in Weekend Shooting - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Arrest Warrant Issued for Three Men in Weekend Shooting

Marciano Jones, Jequii Kennedy, Keyshawn Fletcher Marciano Jones, Jequii Kennedy, Keyshawn Fletcher
Alyssa Stafford Alyssa Stafford

Erie Police have issued arrest warrants for the three men they say were involved in a weekend shooting that injured a man.

Marciano Jones, 18; Jequii Kennedy, 26; and Keyshawn Fletcher, 20, are wanted on charges of robbery, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

The shooting happened inside a home along East 11th Street around 4 a.m. Sunday.

A 43-year-old Millcreek man, whose name has not been released, was shot while responding to an ad by text message.

The victim told police Alyssa Stafford, 18, led him to a bedroom where he was approached by three men with guns.

He told officers he was shot once in the stomach when he refused to give up his money and car keys.

Stafford was arrested and taken to jail on robbery and assault charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones, Kennedy and Fletcher is asked to contact Erie Police at 814-870-1120.

Upload your own image or video

