Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Pleads Guilty

An Erie County man accused of driving drunk in a deadly hit-and-run, pleads guilty to the most serious charge against him.

On Wednesday morning, Matthew Stiles, 39, pleaded guilty to a felony count of accidents involving death or injury.

In exchange for his plea, all other charges were dropped.

Last September, police say Stiles was driving a van that hit and killed 51-year-old Charles Ryen, as he walked along the side of the road.

It happened on Route 20 in Girard Township, between Old Ridge Road and North Creek Road.

Police say Stiles left the scene of the crash. The van involved in the hit-and-run was found on Stiles property.

Stiles faces a mandatory three years in prison, when he is sentenced on September 25.

