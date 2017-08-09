Erie Homicide Suspect May Have Fled to Western New York

U.S. Marshals say the man wanted by Erie Police on murder charges may be in western New York.

David Dalton, 29, also known as Tone, is one of four people charged with criminal homicide in the June 29 shooting death of 28-year-old David Tate.

The suspects conspired to rob people of drugs, detectives said.

He reportedly has family ties in Buffalo and Olean, New York, in addition to western Pennsylvania.

Dalton is also wanted by the Erie County, PA Sheriff's Office on warrant for probation/parole violations on charges of DUI, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing and driving offenses.

He is about 6’4" tall and weighs approximately 225 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Dalton has tattoos on his left and right forearms, as well as across his chest, U.S. Marshals said.

Anyone with information is asked to call U.S. Marshals in Erie at 814-464-9683 or Buffalo at 716-983-0874. A cash reward of up to $1,500 may be available for tips that lead to Dalton's arrest.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.