Suspect Wanted for Drugs, Arrested After Chase Pleads Guilty

Suspect Wanted for Drugs, Arrested After Chase Pleads Guilty

The suspect wanted on a felony drug warrant who led police on a high-speed chase entered a plea Wednesday.

Christopher Phillips, 42, pleaded guilt to operating a meth lab, fleeing police and reckless driving.

Phillips was arrested in January following a 20 minute pursuit, which ended near West 12 and Greengarden.

State Police said Phillips failed to stop at West 8 and Cascade in the city.

Police eventually used spike strips to stop the Nissan Altima he was driving.

Investigators wanted Phillips for meth.

Phillips faces up to 18 years in prison when he is sentenced September 25.

