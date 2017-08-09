Union to Enter into Decision Bargaining with GE Transportation - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Union to Enter into Decision Bargaining with GE Transportation

The union that represents workers at Erie GE Transportation will enter into decision bargaining with the company, U.E. Local 506 leaders announced Wednesday afternoon.

Under decision bargaining, the union would attempt to see if it could come to any terms with GE to save jobs here.

“Despite apprehension that we cannot change the outcome of GE’s decision to abandon Erie, we must do our level best to try, so today we are choosing to enter into decision bargaining with GE for the fourth time in as many years,” said Scott Slawson, President of U.E. Local 506, in a statement.

In late July, GE announced plans to transfer all locomotive production out of Erie and eliminate 572 jobs.

The union's executive committee had ten business days from the announcement to decide whether to request a decision bargaining period.

GE said it made the decision to stop locomotive production in Erie because of a big slowdown in demand in the transportation industry.

