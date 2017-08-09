PA State Grant to Help Edinboro University Preschool Program

A nearly $300,000 grant from the State of Pennsylvania will help Pre-K students at Edinboro University. This fall, EU hopes to connect students in the school of education with the Pre-K counts program to provide on-site practice towards teacher certification.

The new grant money will help the preschool serve an additional 35 students.

Since 2013, Edinboro University has offered Pre-K Counts, to children in Erie and Crawford Counties at no cost to participating families.

It's available to 3- and 4-year-old's and includes health screenings, developmental assessments and complimentary meals.