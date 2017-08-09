West Erie Crash Flips Jeep - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

West Erie Crash Flips Jeep

Posted: Updated:

A woman and her son escaped injuries after their Jeep flipped over in a two-car crash in west Erie Wednesday.

It happened near West 38 and Trask Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Police at the scene said one of the Jeeps crossed the center line.

There is no word if any charges will be filed.

