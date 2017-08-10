Erie County Hosts First Ever Cycle Fest - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County Hosts First Ever Cycle Fest

Erie county is well known among bike enthusiasts for it's variety of terrain and scenery...

That's why Cyclefest organizers say setting up this event was a no-brainer.

As the website reads: "Lake Erie Cycle Fest is a unique collection of weekend cycle tours promising riders breathtaking views, and the kind of challenge and camaraderie that will return a lifetime of amazing memories."

If you would like to participate, there are rides scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Saturday AND Sunday.

Thursday: Erie Arts and Culture and Bike Erie present the Opening Night Fun Ride

Registration at 5 p.m. | Ride Starts at 6 p.m.
 

Friday: The YMCA's Jelly Jar Ride

Registration at 7 a.m. | 50 mile ride at 8 a.m. | 25 mile ride at 9 a.m.

Saturday: EmergyCare’s Tour de West County

Registration at 6:45 a.m.

7:30am — 100 mile ride begins
8:00am — 50 mile ride begins
9:00am — 25 mile ride begins
10:00am — 12 mile ride begins 

Sunday: WQLN'S Fat Tire (the beer, not the bike) Alley Cat Bike Race

Registration at 1 p.m. | Ride at 2 p.m.

For more information on Cyclefest, visit their website.
 

--->
