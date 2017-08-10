Three Injured in East Erie Home Explosion - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Three Injured in East Erie Home Explosion

Three people are recovering after an explosion inside an east Erie home early Thursday morning.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. at home in the 400 block of East 7th street.

According to fire inspectors, it happened during a remodeling project in a bathroom. A hammer reportedly punctured a can of spray paint, which sparked a quick flash fire. A nearby candle may have also been involved in helping to create the explosion.

Three people were burned in the blast. A 34-year-old man, and two females ages 43 and 25, were taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

No word on their current conditions, as this investigation continues.

