Three Injured in East Erie Home Explosion

Three people are recovering after an explosion inside an east Erie home early Thursday morning.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. at home in the 400 block of East 7th street.

According to fire inspectors, it happened during a remodeling project in a bathroom. A hammer reportedly punctured a can of spray paint, which sparked a quick flash fire. A nearby candle may have also been involved in helping to create the explosion.

Three people were burned in the blast. A 34-year-old man, and two females ages 43 and 25, were taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

No word on their current conditions, as this investigation continues.