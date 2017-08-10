Erie Man Charged with Attempted Homicide in Stabbing Waives Hearing

The case against Erie man charged with attempted criminal homicide for stabbing two people in June is heading to trial.

Robin Nixon, 32, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

He faces several counts of aggravated assault, among other charges.

The stabbing happened just after 11 p.m. June 1.

Police say Nixon got into an argument with another 32-year-old man inside Hunter's Inn at 26th and Cranberry.

Erie News Now learned the victim followed Nixon out of the bar, and Nixon reportedly stabbed the victim during an altercation outside.

Another man suffered a relatively minor stab wound while trying to break up the fight.

