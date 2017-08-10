Car Dealership, Three Men Named in New Indictment for Wire Fraud

A car dealership and three men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud, the Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday.

The 13-count indictment named Rick Weaver Buick GMC, Adam Weaver, Doug Grooms and Adam Coover.

Coover, Grooms and Weaver defrauded auto loan providers by using straw purchasers to buy vehicles from the dealership, according to the indictment.

It reportedly happened from May 2015 to March 2016.

The three falsified loan applications to make the straw purchasers appear more credit worthy and did not disclose the purchasers were buying multiple vehicles at the same time, the indictment said.

They also inflated the values of the vehicles to increase the money received, according to the indictment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police Department conducted the investigation.

