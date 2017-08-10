Resurfacing Work to Start on Route 89 in Crawford County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Resurfacing Work to Start on Route 89 in Crawford County

Road work will start next week on Route 89 in Crawford County.

Two sections of the road will be resurfaced.

They include a five-mile stretch from Harrison Road to south of the intersection with Route 77.

A two-mile portion from north of the intersection with Route 77 to the Erie-Crawford county line will also be done.

No detours are planned, but drivers will see lane restrictions.

The work is scheduled to be done by the end of September.

