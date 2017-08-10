Meadville Man Sentenced for Second Meth Conviction in Two Years

A Meadville man will spend another one to two years in prison for his second conviction on drug charges in two years.

Aaron Mason, 29, was sentenced to the additional jail time Wednesday.

Mason and a woman were arrested in February after a working meth lab was found in their Meadville home on Davenport Street.

At the time, Mason was free on bond for the first meth lab found at an apartment on Terrace Street in May 2016.

He is serving two to five years behind bars in that case.

