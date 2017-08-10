Bethesda Lutheran Services Receives Winslow Award

Thursday night, Bethesda Lutheran Services was awarded the prestigious Winslow Award at the 49th Annual Greater Meadville Area Day.

The Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County distributes an award to a group, individual, business or industry that has made a significant contribution to the economic growth of the greater Meadville area.

This year, Bethesda Lutheran Services, previously Bethesda Children's Homes, received the award.

CEO George Trauner , the key note speaker, spoke to the guests about the mission of Bethesda and serving the children in our community.

"The main focus is for people to understand that there's youth that live in our communities that just need an extra chance, they need support, they need help," said Trauner.

Bethesda Lutheran Services has been serving the Erie and Crawford area for 98 years.