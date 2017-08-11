Conneaut Lake Bar Lost to Early Morning Fire

A State Police Fire Marshal is looking into the cause of an early morning fire at a Conneaut Lake bar.

The call first came in around 3 a.m. Friday for a fire at "P & D's Saloon," which is just west of Conneaut Lake, on Conneaut Lake Road.

The flames were reportedly through the roof of the bar before initial fire departments arrived at the scene.

The bar sustained heavy damage from the fire, and appears to be a complete loss.

No injuries were reported.

A search for a cause is expected to continue later today.