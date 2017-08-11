Downtown Erie Block Parties Wind Down

Perry Square hosted another Downtown Erie Block Party Thursday night.

The Vendettas along with Eric Brewer and Friends provided the music.

Partial proceeds benefits the new Care About Revitalizing Erie (CARE) fund.

There is one more block party to enjoy this summer.

It's next Thursday night at Griswold Park.

