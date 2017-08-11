Motorcyclist Arrested for Meth, Marijuana After Traffic Stop in - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Motorcyclist Arrested for Meth, Marijuana After Traffic Stop in Sherman, New York

Gary L. Hannold Gary L. Hannold

A Bemus Point, New York man was arrested after a traffic stop in Sherman turns up drugs early Friday morning.

Gary L. Hannold II, 41, faces charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputies said they stopped Hannold's motorcycle on Park Street in Sherman around 1:26 a.m.

After stopping, Hannold got off the motorcycle and threw a backpack into the weeds, deputies said.

They recovered the bag and found a large quantity of meth and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Hannold was arraigned and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail without bond.

