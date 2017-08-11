Motorcyclist Arrested for Meth, Marijuana After Traffic Stop in Sherman, New York

A Bemus Point, New York man was arrested after a traffic stop in Sherman turns up drugs early Friday morning.

Gary L. Hannold II, 41, faces charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputies said they stopped Hannold's motorcycle on Park Street in Sherman around 1:26 a.m.

After stopping, Hannold got off the motorcycle and threw a backpack into the weeds, deputies said.

They recovered the bag and found a large quantity of meth and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Hannold was arraigned and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.