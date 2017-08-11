Linesville Man Arrested for Pulling Out Gun During Domestic Dispute

A Linesville man is behind bars after pulling out a gun during a domestic dispute while leaving a Crawford County bar.

Anthony Wilhelm, 38, of Linesville, is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday at the Crystal Lake Inn on Route 322 in West Fallowfield Township.

Wilhelm and a woman - identified as Leighann Hale, 23, of Hartstown - were both intoxicated when an altercation started, troopers said.

Several patrons and the owner went outside to intervene when Wilhelm pulled out a Smith and Wesson .40 cal handgun and told them to stay back, according to State Police.

At that point, both took off; Hale ran to a nearby residence and Wilhelm left in his vehicle but then returned to a nearby home, investigators said.

Wilhelm was arrested without incident, arraigned Friday morning and taken to the Crawford County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Hale was cited for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.