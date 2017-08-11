Erie Man Charged for Providing Drugs in Fatal Overdose

An Erie man is behind bars after investigators say he supplied the drugs in a fatal overdose.

Damon Henderson, 27, was arraigned Friday morning on a count of drug delivery resulting in death and several other drug charges.

The 56-year-old victim died at UPMC Hamot June 16 after he was found at a Millcreek Township home in cardiac arrest the day before.

Investigators say the victim purchased a combination of heroin and fentanyl, as well as cocaine, from Henderson outside an east Erie convenience store June 15.

Text messages from the victim's phone helped lead investigators to Henderson.

Henderson was taken to the Erie County Prison with bond set at $500,000.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.