Runners Doused with Color in 5K

The Color Run returned to downtown Erie for a fourth year Saturday.

Runners got up bright and early to get doused from head to toe with colors along the race course.

The foam zone was a new addition this year as part of the Dream Tour.

The Color Run, which was founded in 2011, is the single largest event series in the world and considered the happiest 5K on the planet.

"I heard about the event and I was really actually excited to be here and to try it," said Abdul Rahman, a Penn State Behrend student. "It's my first time and I think it's really an awesome experience."

Partial proceeds from the Color Run will go toward the Wellness for Veterans Program at the Downtown Y.

