iRock Fitness 5K Set for Sunday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

iRock Fitness 5K Set for Sunday

Runners can participate in the annual iRock Fitness 5K Sunday morning at Frontier Park.

The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and benefits the Sarah Reed Center.

There is a bounce house extravaganza and obstacle course for the whole family to enjoy afterwards.

You can register in person.

