iRock Fitness 5K Set for Sunday

Runners can participate in the annual iRock Fitness 5K Sunday morning at Frontier Park.

The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and benefits the Sarah Reed Center.

There is a bounce house extravaganza and obstacle course for the whole family to enjoy afterwards.

You can register in person.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.