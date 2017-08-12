Burrows Unhittable, Eaves Leaves The Yard Twice As SeaWolves Down Fisher Cats

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats were unable to solve SeaWolves starter Beau Burrows on Saturday night as the hurler tossed six no-hit innings to lead the way in a 11-0 Erie win.

Burrows was making just his 12th start at the Double-A level, by it was by far his best. The starter for Erie allowed only three New Hampshire Batters to reach base, two via a walk and one due to an error.

"I mean it felt good, I came out a little erratic, but eventually I got the fastball dialed in," said Burrows. "The off speed was working today too, so I mean it felt good overall."

Burrows strong performance was aided by an offensive outburst by the SeaWolves, with a couple of returning players leading the charge.

Kody Eaves, just recently returned from Toledo, was 4-4 on the night with two home runs and two doubles while also driving in five runs.

"Oh its good. I mean Beau came out and threw a phenomenal game," said Eaves. "We jumped on them early and everyone really swung the bat well today."

Mike Gerber who made his first start since returning from the disabled list was also a catalyst for the Howlers offense. He sent a two-run blast to right field in the third inning for his eight home run of the season. The SeaWolves center fielder finished 2-5 wit the home run and 2 RBI. For Gerber, it was about contributing early in his return.

"Obviously you want to get off to a good start," said Gerber. "Everyone swung the bat well, Beau pitched great but it was good to get back with these guys."

The SeaWolves offense finished the night with 14 hits and 11 runs. Harold Castro picked up four hits, while Adam Ravenelle pitched the final three innings to secure his first save of the season.

SeaWolves manager Lance Parrish glad to see his ball club put together another strong performance with the games beginning to dwindle in their chase for a playoff spot.

"We got the peddle to the meddle here," said Parrish. We're trying to win as many games as we can to get into the playoffs and you know we've got some ground to make up and i think if we keep swinging the bats like that I'll be encouraged."

The SeaWolves look for the series sweep Sunday against New Hampshire. A.J. Ladwig (7-4, 4.58 ERA) will face off against Conner Greene (4-8, 4.89 ERA). First pitch is set for 1:35 from UPMC Park.