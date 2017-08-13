Erie Police Investigate Stabbing After Victim Shows Up at Hospit - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Police Investigate Stabbing After Victim Shows Up at Hospital

Posted: Updated:

Erie Police are investigating a stabbing after a 19-year-old man showed up at the hospital Saturday night.

Officers were called after the victim showed up at Saint Vincent Hospital around 11:30 p.m.

He was then taken to UPMC Hamot in serious condition where he underwent surgery.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Investigators do not know much about the stabbing because the victim was undergoing medical treatment and unable to speak to them.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com