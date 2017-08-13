Erie Police Investigate Stabbing After Victim Shows Up at Hospital

Erie Police are investigating a stabbing after a 19-year-old man showed up at the hospital Saturday night.

Officers were called after the victim showed up at Saint Vincent Hospital around 11:30 p.m.

He was then taken to UPMC Hamot in serious condition where he underwent surgery.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Investigators do not know much about the stabbing because the victim was undergoing medical treatment and unable to speak to them.

