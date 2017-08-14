Funeral Arrangements Set for Former Mercyhurst President Dr. William Garvey

Funeral arrangements have been set for Dr. William Garvey, the former Mercyhurst College president and founder of the Jefferson Educational Society.

A mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church on East 4th Street. Monsignor Henry Kriegel will preside over the service.

Dr. Garvey passed away Wednesday at age 81.

Mercyhurst University tolled its bell Thursday for his years of service. Dr. Garvey spent 43 years at the university, including 25 as its longest-serving president from 1980 to 2005.

