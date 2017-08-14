Funeral Arrangements Set for Former Mercyhurst President Dr. Wil - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Funeral Arrangements Set for Former Mercyhurst President Dr. William Garvey

Posted: Updated:

Funeral arrangements have been set for Dr. William Garvey, the former Mercyhurst College president and founder of the Jefferson Educational Society.

A mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church on East 4th Street. Monsignor Henry Kriegel will preside over the service.

Dr. Garvey passed away Wednesday at age 81.

Mercyhurst University tolled its bell Thursday for his years of service. Dr. Garvey spent 43 years at the university, including 25 as its longest-serving president from 1980 to 2005.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com