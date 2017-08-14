Adult, Two Juveniles Charged in Armed Home Invasion in West Erie

One adult and two juveniles face charges in an armed home invasion and robbery in the City of Erie Sunday.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West 4th Street.

Matthew Sanders, 24, and two teens ages 17 and 15 forced their way into the home, demanded money and stole a brand new window air conditioning unit, police said.

The three passed a black and silver handgun back and forth and held it to the heads of the family members who were in the home, according to investigators.

Charges against Sanders include robbery, theft, terroristic threats, conspiracy and criminal trespass.

Police wanted to charged the 15 year old as an adult under the Fischer Bill, but he was taken to the Edmond Thomas Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.