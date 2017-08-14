Waldameer Park to Add Two New Attractions for 2018 Season - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Waldameer Park to Add Two New Attractions for 2018 Season

Posted: Updated:
Samba Balloon Ride Samba Balloon Ride
CannonBOWL Slide CannonBOWL Slide

Waldameer Park announced it will spend about $1 million to buy and install new attractions.

The Millcreek Township amusement park will install a Samba Balloon ride for children and adults in the park.

The CannonBowl will bring 30 tube slides to the water park.

Both rides are expected to be ready for the start of the 2018 season.

Waldameer Park just spent $2.5 million on the Battle of Lake Erie water playground, which opened in July.

The park is also selling 2018 season passes. Anyone who purchases one will receive admission to the park for the rest of the 2017 season.

They cost $99.95 - a slight increase from $96 charged for the 2017 pass.

Upload your own image or video


