Jury Selection to Continue Tuesday For Trial of Montrice Bolden

The criminal case against Montrice Bolden, whose on camera arrest brought the U.S. Justice Department to Erie to evaluate the use of force, is going to trial this week.

Jury selection will continue on Tuesday, Monday for the 42 year old, who faces a long list of charges including aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer.

Erie News Now was the first to show you security camera video of Bolden's arrest outside a tavern named T.J.'s Traffic Jam last June.

Police said the situation became physical after Bolden flicked a lit marijuana cigarette at them, which was not on camera, then later attempted to disarm an officer.

The arrest left Bolden with several broken bones, facial and eye injuries, but the U.S. Justice Department investigation found the use of force by police was justified.

In pretrial motions in court last week, defense lawyer Kevin Mincey attempted to have remarks Bolden made to a police officer at the hospital shortly after his arrest suppressed.

The officer testified Bolden told him he tried to disarm an officer in hopes he would be shot and he wanted to die.

Judge John Garhart ruled Bolden offered the remark without being asked, and the statements can be used in trial.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.