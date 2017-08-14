Crowd in Meadville Shows Support for Victims of Violence in Charlottesville, Virginia

People across the country, including a group in Meadville, turned out for vigils Sunday to condemn the hatred in Charlottesville, Virginia and show support for the victims of the violence.

The community march was organized by the group Showing Up for Racial Justice Crawford County.

One hundred people gathered around 7 p.m. Sunday in Meadville's Diamond Park.

They then marched down Chestnut Street to Park Street to Arch Street and back to the park.

The flap between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville stemmed from the city's decision to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee.

It led not only to the death of a protester, who was hit by a car that plowed into the crowd, but also two state police troopers who were killed when their chopper crashed.

