Summer House Cafe: Giving You the Business

Summer House Cafe has been serving hungry customers for eight years, the past five years at its current location on West 26th Street.

Employees are also busy catering a wide variety of events.

Owners Jack Eaker and his wife Stephanie Potous-Eaker say providing healthy, homemade meals is the philosophy of their business.

Jack Eaker said, "Our own personal commitment to eat healthy is what we want to offer our customers and staff. It is like feeding our family. We want to feed the best food we can."

Stephanie Potous-Eaker said, "I think that people enjoy knowing that their food is actually being handmade, homemade."

But making everything from scratch is not easy.

Especially for a restaurant serving breakfast and lunch seven days a week.

And dinner Friday and Saturday nights.

The two dozen employees are busy.

Jack Eaker said, "We are very fortunate to have wonderful employees. They are everything. We can't do this alone. It takes a lots of hands to do this."

The teamwork is essential to survive and thrive with so many restaurants vying for customers.

Stephanie Potous-Eaker said, "It is incredibly competitive, it really is. When you are a small operator that is living and dying by every customers that comes in. That is why we are open seven days a week."