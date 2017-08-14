Erie Murder Suspect Heading to Trial on Charges in Another Shooting on Same Night

An Erie man is heading to trial on charges for opening fire near an east Erie convenience store in May.

A judge bound over all charges against Shawn Smith, 33, during a preliminary hearing Monday morning.

Smith was involved in a shooting in the 1100 block of East Lake Road on April 30. He was seen on video by the gas pumps of the Kwik Fill firing a gun around 1:45 a.m., according to Erie Police Detective Michael Hertel, who testified during Monday's hearing. Eight to ten people were seen in the area as two people shot at each other, police said.

Det. Hertel also testified Monday that Smith admitted to him, to firing a .40 caliber handgun while in the parking lot of Kwik Fill.

He was arrested May 4 for that incident. Two others were also charged.

Smith was later charged with first-degree murder for a shooting inside a west Erie bar earlier that same night.

He shot De'andre Carter, 28, around 1:20 a.m. April 30 inside the View Ultra Lounge at West 4th and Plum, police said.

Carter died May 3 at a Pittsburgh hospital. The coroner ruled his death a homicide after determining Carter suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Some sort of altercation in the bar sparked the shooting, according to investigators.

Dozens of people were inside the bar at the time, police said.

