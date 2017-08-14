Changes Coming to State's Standardized Testing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Changes Coming to State's Standardized Testing

Posted: Updated:

Some changes are on the way for students who take the state's standardized testing.   Governor Tom Wolf this morning, along with Education Secretary Pedro Rivera, announced reduction in testing times for the PSSA’s.

The length of the tests will be reduced by 20% in grades 3 through 8.

The department removed two sections from the tests, one in math and one in English language arts.  Plus, some additional questions from the science section were removed.  These changes could get rid of up to two full testing days for some schools.

This is part of the state's Every Student Succeeds Act that rolled out earlier this month.

The reduction in testing time is expected to start spring of 2018.

