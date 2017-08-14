Swanson's Cottages: Giving You the Business

Swanson's Cottages have been attracting visitors to Erie for the past 30 years.

Thousands of people have spent their vacations in the seven furnished cottages, drawn by the location and the amenities.

Owner Heidi Bemiss said, "They come from Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Buffalo, Virginia, Iowa, New Mexico and Arizona."

What is the draw?

Well for one thing, it is easy when families stay at one of the cottages.

They don't have to bring much when they come for a vacation.

Bemiss said, "They do bring their own linens and pillows. but then they just pack them up and take them with them when they are leaving. We provide everything else as far as home furnishings and kitchen wares."

Location is another reason the cottages have been rented for decades.

Kelso Beach is just a short walk away.

Waldameer Amusement Park is even closer.

And the entrance to Presque Isle is just a half mile away.

Obviously the good weather months are the busiest time of the year.

But the cottages are also occupied at other times, with fishermen the most frequent guests.