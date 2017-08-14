Butterflies Released in Memory of Loved Ones

It was a beautiful sight at LECOM's West Grandview campus Sunday for the annual Wings of Hope butterfly release.

The event highlights the work of the Visiting Nurse Association of Erie County and its hospice services.

The VNA is now part of LECOM Health.

Releasing the butterflies is a symbol of hope and a fitting tribute to those people love or who have passed on and soared on wings of hope.

The release ceremony included music, inspirational messages and a public reading of the names of those being remembered or honored.

"This is the second butterfly release that I've come to, the first one that I went to was just so beautiful, moving and inspirational that I was disappointed that they didn't have it last year," said Kim Glancy, an Erie resident. "When I found out they were having it again, this year I definitely wanted to come back again."

More than 100 monarchs were released.

The cost of releasing a butterfly is $25. All the funds raised directly benefit the mission of VNA Hospice services.

This is the 12th year for the butterfly release.

