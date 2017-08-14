Kids, Parents Check Out JUMP Back to School Expo

Some kids are ready to return to the classroom after Sunday's JUMP Back to School Expo.

It provided families with one-stop experience to check out the latest products, services and resources that will contribute to their child's academic success.

Students also got a chance to jump into technology, science and math while they visited some of the exhibits at Penn State Behrend's Junker Center.

"The purpose of this event is really to help prepare students for returning back to the classroom," said Kathy Carducci, the education manager of WQLN, who is putting on the expo. "We're also providing a wealth of resources and information because one of the things we want to do is make sure that the families are healthy and what I mean by that is that they have everything they need to ensure academic success of their student."

More than 50 vendors and organizations were represented.

