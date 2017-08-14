Family, Friends Hold 100th Birthday Celebration for Veteran

Family and friends organized a special birthday celebration Sunday for Tony Brower.

They gathered at Veteran's Park to celebrate Tony's 100th birthday and to pay tribute to his long life.

In addition to cake, they presented him with citations from Sen. Pat Toomey's office and Rep. Ryan Bizzarro's office. He event received a handwritten letter from a four-star general in the Joint Chiefs of Staff that thanked him for 12 years of military service - seven of those active.

He was in the reserves but reenlisted when World War II was declared.

Brower explained what military service did for his life.

"It taught me to respect other people," said Brower. "I think I grew up when I was in the service."

