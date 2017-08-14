Dry Dock Project Moving Forward

A huge improvement project is now well underway at the Erie shipyard's massive dry dock.

It is the first significant repair project since the dry dock was built in the 1960's.

Crews are removing the crumbling top layer of concrete at the base of the dry dock and replacing it.

They expect to have about 1,000 feet done by mid-October, with the remaining 200 feet to be done next spring.

Crews worked with Donjon Shipbuilding and Repair to allow the company to do some work as soon as possible.

Assistant General Manager Richard Hammer said, "We started with the concrete in the interior of the building. That way we can start building two barges inside while the dock work continues outside."

The entire project is expected to cost about $6 million.

The Erie Port Authority, that owns the shipyard, already has $3 million in state funding and expects to soon receive the other $3 million.