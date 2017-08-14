Work to Shut Down Millfair Road Tuesday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Work to Shut Down Millfair Road Tuesday

Posted:

Millfair Road in Millcreek and Fairview townships will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

It will allow workers to set the beams for the bridge being built over the railroad tracks that cross Millfair Road between Route 20 and Route 5.

Traffic will be detoured on Asbury Road.

Construction of the bridge is part of a $12.5 million project to improve safety and traffic flow on Millfair Road.

