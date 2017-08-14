Kahkwa Club Celebrating 100 Years in Fairview Twp.

One of Erie's most prestigious clubs, The Kahkwa Club, is celebrating 100 years at its current location in Fairview Township. When most people think if the Kahkwa Club, they probably think of the beautiful, and historic golf course, and the majestic clubhouse on Swanville Road. It's been there 100 years this week. But, the club's first home was in the City of Erie, on the bayfront, near the current site of the Erie Yacht Club.

Today's Kahkwa Club was built on 200 green, rolling acres purchased at a cost of $23,000 a little over a century ago. Kahkwa members needed to move their country club from the city during that time. Growth was impossible. Urban sprawl was enveloping that bayfront neighborhood and it prohibited the club from expanding it's golf course from 9 to 18 holes. A train that ran from Erie to Ashtabula had a stop in Swanville, which made it easy for the members to travel to the new location.



Donald Ross, the foremost golf course architect in the country at that time, designed and built the first nine holes at the site. They are now the back nine at Kahkwa. The second nine holes were built a couple of years later. The Kahkwa membership was very active in establishing their new home.

"During that whole period of time, it was an active membership that got the club going. The members came out. They planted trees. They maintained the traps. They maintained the gardens, and so on. So, Kahkwa has always been known as a club whose members totally support it. That's an important thing for today's members to realize, what the past members did to make Kahkwa what Kahkwa is," said Jim Scheider, Past President.

Club members will celebrate the 100th Anniversary on Wednesday with a golf tournament and a picnic.



