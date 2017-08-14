Should Civil War Monuments Be Removed? Local Historians Weigh In - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Should Civil War Monuments Be Removed? Local Historians Weigh In

The hatred demonstrated over a Confederate monument in Charlottesville is already spilling over to other cities. A peace monument in Atlanta, a symbol of reconciliation between the north and south, was defaced by protesters last night. 

Across Erie County, several monuments remind the community of its sacrifices in the civil war...the Soldiers and Sailors monument in Perry Square, and statue of Strong Vincent at Blasco Library.

Local historians say monuments in some cities are different though.  They are loaded with other messages...erected from the 1890's to the depression coinciding with a period of awful racial repression in the south. Or erected in the 1950's and 60's, as a symbol of resistance to the civil rights movement.  History Professor Chris Magoc, Phd. told us, "Just as those periods reflected their racial politics and shifting racial attitudes, so too I think the memorial fight right now that we are having is a reflection of our own polarization over these issues and our own attempt to really wrestle mightily hard with racial equality in this country." 

Still, Magoc and fellow historian George Deutsch, Executive Director of the Erie County Historical Society don't want to see history repressed. "The monuments have become a symbol," Deutsch said, "but what bothers me with that symbology is do we do what the Soviets did and just erase history of people and things that we don't agree with?"  He went on to say, "Four of the first five presidents including Thomas Jefferson were slave holders, do we then erase them from history, do we erase the American flag, which quite frankly for four score and seven years flew over a country where slavery was a protected right as property, again where does it stop?"

Professor Magoc said there may be a middle ground in the debate. He says better interpretive information can be added to monuments that stay in place, or he suggests some communities are bringing monuments into museums and telling the full story of history.

