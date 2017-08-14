Should Civil War Monuments Be Removed? Local Historians Weigh In

Police report the teen was back home safe early Wednesday morning,More >>
It happened in the eastbound lanes just west of State Street around 2:15 p.m.
An Erie teen, missing since Sunday has returned home. Her mother, Laura Lee Hyche, tells Erie News Now that Spirit Hollis returned to their West 9th Street home after we aired a story about her on Erie News Now at 5:30.
Benjamin R. Galmish, 33, was arrested Tuesday on the charge plus manufacture, delivery or possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.
One of the youngest people ever to be charged with murder in Erie County, will now have more time to prepare for trial.
It started when police found a suspicious vehicle parked behind Aspen Dental on Route 322 around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
State Police ask anyone under the influence to designate a driver for the safety of everyone on the roads.
