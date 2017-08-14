Mural Installed at Barber National Institute Pool - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Mural Installed at Barber National Institute Pool

Posted: Updated:

The pool at the Barber National Institute received a meaningful makeover Monday.

Artist Lee Steadman is installing a mural titled Tranquility.

The inspiration behind the mural is the calming environment in the ocean. It's meant to soothe swimmers at the Barber National Institute's pool.

Steadman started designing the mural. It took about three months to complete with the help of various groups at the Bloom Collaborative.

The mural is made up of 64 tiles. It features fish and dolphins plus a young boy swimming in the ocean.

"Whether it's someone from the community or one of our own students or adults, they can truly enjoy and have an opportunity to almost experience swimming in the ocean as this young boy is doing in the mural," said Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey, executive vice president of the Barber National Institute.

Materials for the mural were donated by GE employees.

The pool is currently closed for annual cleaning and repainting.

The mural will be unveiled later this month.

