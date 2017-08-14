Hundreds of new cameras highlight increased security efforts at Erie High School

Twenty-three hundred students will fill the halls of Erie High School this fall. When they start classes on Aug. 28, 350 new security cameras will make sure each student is safe both inside and outside of the building.

"They're about 90 percent installed right now," said Superintendent Brian Polito.

It's a $250,000 investment, an upgrade Polito says is necessary because of the Erie School District's reorganization plan, which consolidates three high schools into one. Nearly 800 more students are attending Erie High School (about 2,300) this year than those who attended Central Tech and Roosevelt last year (1,567 between the two schools in 2016).

"We walked through the whole building and identified areas that really needed to have coverage and made sure that all of those areas are covered," said Polito.

That's not to say the use of cameras is new, reminded Polito. Central and Roosevelt used them before. The same goes for the district's police force at the newly-renamed high school.

"We'll have our police force on site there, and more active as far as doing some random wandings and checks before and after school," he said.

The district is also going one step further, working with City of Erie police who will patrol before and after school. The move comes amid concern from parents during this spring's consolidation process.

The district has also developed a partnership with other agencies in the city to make things safer at other schools. Notably, at East Middle School and across the street at Wayne Park, trying to make things brighter and safer. It could start with simply trimming the tree branches, Polito said.

"We also developed a joint jurisdiction agreement for that park so that our police can address any issues that may occur over there," said Polito.